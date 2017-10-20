West Ham hit 86-year low as pressure mounts on Bilic

Glenn Murray continued his excellent record against the Irons as they were beaten 3-0 at the London Stadium by Brighton and Hove Albion

West Ham's struggles at the London Stadium are well documented, but Friday's defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion was perhaps the worst the Irons faithful have seen since migrating from Upton Park.

Two goals from Glenn Murray and a long-range strike from Jose Izquierdo condemned Slaven Bliic's side to a 3-0 defeat; a result that sees them slip to 17th in the Premier League table.

Pressure is beginning to mount on former Croatia boss Bilic and speculation rife that he could be sacked off the back of the defeat to Chris Hughton's team.

Perhaps the statistic that most damns Bilic is that not since 1931 have West Ham been beaten so heavily at home by a newly-promoted side.

Back then they suffered a 5-1 loss at the hands of West Brom as they went onto finish bottom of the first division.

Murray, meanwhile, continued his excellent record against the Hammers, having previously netted a double against them when playing for Crystal Palace in 2015.