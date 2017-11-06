West Ham sack Bilic as ex-Man Utd boss Moyes waits to take over

West Ham have sacked manager Slaven Bilic after a terrible run of form.

The club's 4-1 loss to Liverpool at the weekend left them in the Premier League's bottom three, having collected just two wins from their opening 11 games of the season.

West Ham 4th favs for the drop

Bilic's reign has subsequently been brought to an end, with former Manchester United and Everton manager David Moyes waiting in the wings to replace him.

"West Ham United can confirm that Slaven Bilic has today left his position with the club," read a statement on their official website.

"The chairmen and board of West Ham United would like to place on record their thanks and gratitude to Slaven and his team for their services over the past two-and-a-half years, but believe a change is now necessary in order for the club to move forward positively and in line with their ambition.

“West Ham United can confirm that Bilic’s coaching assistants Nikola Jurcevic, Edin Terzic, Julian Dicks and Miljenko Rak have also left the club with immediate effect.

“The club’s search for a new manager to take West Ham United forward is underway and an announcement regarding Bilic’s successor is expected to be made over the coming days.”

Moyes is set to be given a deal until the end of the season, whereupon his performance will be reviewed.

Bilic guided West Ham to seventh in his debut season at the club, the last at the Boleyn Ground, before finishing 11th last season.

However, joint-chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold have issued a statement, claiming that they gave Bilic the tools to move the club forward, which he has failed to do.

