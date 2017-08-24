West Ham’s Slaven Bilic hopes Diafra Sakho stays fit

The Hammers boss is confident the Senegal international will score more goals this season given he stays injury-free

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic remains hopeful Dakho Sakho will bounce back this season after a 2016/17 season that was abruptly cut short.

Sakho endured a turbulent campaign last season after a back injury against Manchester United in November 2016 saw him sidelined for five months.

On Wednesday, the striker whose last goal for the Hammers came in the same game against the Red Devils found the target in their 2-0 victory over Cheltenham Town as they booked a place with Bolton Wanderers in the next round of the EFL Cup.

“We know Diafra Sakho’s strengths and all that, and it wasn’t that he did not score last season, but rather that he did not play [due to a back injury],” Bilic told club website.

“We know his problem last season was that he played only four games so hopefully he’s going to stay long-term fit and that would be a big, big boost for us.”