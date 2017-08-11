West Ham Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Man Utd

West Ham face a difficult start to their Premier League season, as they gear up to face Manchester United at Old Trafford.

However, the Hammers have been bolstered by a number of new signings this summer, as they attempt to climb the league table, following their 11th-placed finish last season.

Javier Hernandez has been signed from Bayer Leverkusen for a fee of £20 million and will lead the line against his former club, while Marko Arnautovic has joined from Stoke City, Joe Hart has signed a season-long loan deal from Manchester City, and Pablo Zabaleta has arrived on a free transfer.

WEST HAM INJURIES

The Hammers, despite their new signings, start the season with a few names on the injury list.

Creative hub Manuel Lanzini will definitely miss out, having sustained a knock in training that will see him miss the first two games of the season.

Aaron Cresswell is a major doubt for the encounter due to a muscle injury, while Sofiane Feghouli is out with a hamstring problem.

Midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate is due to return from a back injury in September, while both Diafra Sakho and Andy Carroll are currently sidelined.

Michail Antonio, too, is likely to miss the game with a hamstring issue.

View photos Manuel Lanzini West Ham Premier League More

MAN UTD SUSPENSIONS

West Ham will not have anyone suspended for the encounter.

WEST HAM POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Due to a number of injuries, and the influx of new signings, this could be a very different West Ham team to the one fans are used to seeing in the Premier League.

Hart will almost certainly start in goal, with Zabaleta set to start his Hammers career at right-back. Arnautovic will slot in on the left flank, with Hernandez leading the line.

'Mourinho will make history at Man Utd'

Arthur Masuaku is the most likely replacement for Cresswell at left-back if the latter is ruled out, while Andre Ayew is likely to provide support to Hernandez from the right flank in the absence of Antonio.

At No.10, with Lanzini out, Robert Snodgrass would appear a sensible replacement, but the former Hull City star has been linked with a move to Aston Villa in recent days, and it remains to be seen if Bilic still has him in his plans for the season.

Mark Noble and Pedro Obiang are likely to provide support from midfield, while Angelo Ogbonna and Jose Fonte will play at centre-back.

View photos WEST HAM XI More

Read More