West Ham Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Man Utd

West Ham face a difficult start to their Premier League season, as they gear up to face Manchester United at Old Trafford.
However, the Hammers have been bolstered by a number of new signings this summer, as they attempt to climb the league table, following their 11th-placed finish last season.
Javier Hernandez has been signed from Bayer Leverkusen for a fee of £20 million and will lead the line against his former club, while Marko Arnautovic has joined from Stoke City, Joe Hart has signed a season-long loan deal from Manchester City, and Pablo Zabaleta has arrived on a free transfer.
WEST HAM INJURIES
The Hammers, despite their new signings, start the season with a few names on the injury list.
Creative hub Manuel Lanzini will definitely miss out, having sustained a knock in training that will see him miss the first two games of the season.
Aaron Cresswell is a major doubt for the encounter due to a muscle injury, while Sofiane Feghouli is out with a hamstring problem.
Midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate is due to return from a back injury in September, while both Diafra Sakho and Andy Carroll are currently sidelined.
Michail Antonio, too, is likely to miss the game with a hamstring issue.
MAN UTD SUSPENSIONS
West Ham will not have anyone suspended for the encounter.
WEST HAM POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP
Due to a number of injuries, and the influx of new signings, this could be a very different West Ham team to the one fans are used to seeing in the Premier League.
Hart will almost certainly start in goal, with Zabaleta set to start his Hammers career at right-back. Arnautovic will slot in on the left flank, with Hernandez leading the line.
Arthur Masuaku is the most likely replacement for Cresswell at left-back if the latter is ruled out, while Andre Ayew is likely to provide support to Hernandez from the right flank in the absence of Antonio.
At No.10, with Lanzini out, Robert Snodgrass would appear a sensible replacement, but the former Hull City star has been linked with a move to Aston Villa in recent days, and it remains to be seen if Bilic still has him in his plans for the season.
Mark Noble and Pedro Obiang are likely to provide support from midfield, while Angelo Ogbonna and Jose Fonte will play at centre-back.
MAN UTD TEAM NEWS
Manchester United have also invested heavily this summer, recruiting Victor Lindelof, Nemanja Matic and Romelu Lukaku thus far, and all three are likely to start against the Hammers.
Though the central defensive partnership of Lindelof and Chris Smalling was breached twice by Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup in midweek, they are growing as a duo and will surely be given another start each.
While Ander Herrera's substitution and Marouane Fellaini's introduction turned the tide in United's favour in midweek, Herrera is likely to continue alongside Paul Pogba in midfield.
Juan Mata, though, could replace Jesse Lingard, who flattered to deceive against Real, and Marcus Rashford may come in on the flank after a lively substitute appearance in Macedonia.
Lukaku scored once against Real - though many would argue he could have scored three - and was praised by his manager afterwards, so Jose Mourinho is likely to keep faith with the Belgian.
BEST OPTA MATCH FACTS
-
Three of the last five Premier League games between these two clubs have ended in a draw, with one win apiece in this run.
-
Manchester United are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League home games with West Ham United (W7 D2 L0) - their last home league defeat against the Hammers was on the final day of the 2006-07 season.
-
No team has won more opening day fixtures in the Premier League than Manchester United (16, level with Chelsea).
-
Romelu Lukaku scored in seven straight Premier League matches for Everton against West Ham between 2013 and 2016, but failed to find the net in his last match against them in April at the London Stadium.
-
Five of West Ham's last six Premier League goals against Manchester United have come from set-pieces (one corner, four free-kicks).
TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME
The match is being televised live on Sky Sports in the UK and kicks off at 16:00BST.