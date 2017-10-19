West Ham Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Brighton

West Ham will hope to secure a much-needed three points when they face Brighton & Hove Albion in a game that could already be construed as a six-pointer.

Both sides have endured patchy starts to the season, and they are currently level on points, having each won two, drawn two and lost four of their opening eight matches in 2017-18. Brighton sit in 14th and West Ham in 15th, as Chris Hughton's side boast a marginally better goal difference.

This encounter, then, is a chance for each side to lay down a marker as they bid to build some momentum and climb the table.

WEST HAM INJURIES

West Ham were dealt a potentially serious injury blow this week, as striker Javier Hernandez pulled up with a suspected hamstring injury in training.

Sources close to the club have confirmed that Hernandez was subsequently sent to hospital for a scan, but it is understood that the club are cautiously optimistic that he will be fit to play against Brighton.

Hernandez, a summer capture from Bayer Leverkusen, has scored three goals thus far this season, but has struggled at points, with manager Slaven Bilic often deploying him on the left flank. Indeed, the Mexico international has netted in just two games - he scored twice in a 3-2 defeat to Southampton, and once in another 3-2 loss, to Tottenham at London Stadium.

Elsewhere, defender James Collins is a doubt for the game, due to an ankle injury.

