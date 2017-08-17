West Ham Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Southampton

West Ham's start to the season did not go as planned.

Despite fielding new signings Javier Hernandez, Marko Arnautovic, Pablo Zabaleta and Joe Hart, the Hammers were comprehensively outplayed by Manchester United at Old Trafford, losing 4-0 following a truly dismal performance.

This weekend offers the chance for West Ham to get some points on the board, as they travel to the south coast to face Southampton at St Mary's.

WEST HAM INJURIES

The Hammers, despite their new signings, still have a fair few names on the injury list.

Creative hub Manuel Lanzini will miss out, having sustained a knock in training that also ruled him out of the clash with United.

Aaron Cresswell may be fit to play, after missing the first game of the season.

Midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate is due to return from a back injury at the end of this month, while both Diafra Sakho and Andy Carroll are currently sidelined.

Michail Antonio, meanwhile, faces a late fitness test and may be fit.

WEST HAM SUSPENSIONS

West Ham will not have anyone suspended for the encounter.

WEST HAM POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

West Ham were shockingly bad against Jose Mourinho's men, so fans may well see some changes this weekend.

Arthur Masuaku will almost certainly be dropped after an awful performance at Old Trafford, opening the door for Aaron Cresswell to return.

If Antonio passes a fitness test Bilic may opt to change his formation, with his first-choice wing backs returning from injury.

Javier Hernandez is likely to continue up front, with Andre Ayew and Marko Arnautovic providing support.

