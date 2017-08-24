West Ham Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Newcastle

West Ham desperately need to get back on track. A 4-0 opening day defeat to Manchester United was compounded by a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Southampton at St Mary's last weekend, though relief came in the way of a 2-0 Carabao Cup victory over Cheltenham Town in midweek.

And with a game against Newcastle United, themselves in something of a crisis, looming large on the horizon, Slaven Bilic's men have a fine chance to register their first three points of the season.

WEST HAM INJURIES

West Ham are optimistic that both Cheikhou Kouyate and Andy Carroll will be fit to face Newcastle this weekend, while Argentine playmaker Manuel Lanzini has confirmed that he has returned to training ahead of a potential return.

Lanzini, whom the Irons hope will form a prolific link with new striker Javier Hernandez, may not be fit enough to feature from the start, but he could be named on Bilic's bench.

Elsewhere, Winston Reid is injured, after injuring a calf muscle in the warm-up ahead of the club's game against Southampton last weekend.

Robert Snodgrass, meanwhile, is likely to miss out as he continues to be linked with a move away from the club.

WEST HAM SUSPENSIONS

Marko Arnautovic will miss the game after being sent off against Southampton for a vicious elbow on defender Jack Stephens.

Bilic has expressed his displeasure with the £20 million summer signing from Stoke City, and has confirmed that Arnautovic will be fined for his actions.

“You can’t do those kind of things,” Bilic said. “I am fuming, still now – you can feel. I am fuming, but it happened. But no more. Not him, not anybody else. I am confident the message got through.

"The players, they know and they can’t let the team down and also of course him. And whoever does those kind of things will get the fine, of course. He will get fined."

WEST HAM POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

The Hammers fell 2-0 behind against the Saints but launched a stirring comeback, with Hernandez scoring twice to restore parity, even after Arnautovic's sending off.

A last-minute penalty, however, ensured that Southampton took all three points, and Bilic will have to tinker with his line-up this weekend.

With Reid injured, Declan Rice, the 18-year-old, could feature in defence in place of the New Zealand international.

