West Ham and Tottenham charged after derby clash

West Ham and Tottenham have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players in Saturday's hot-tempered London derby.

Spurs ran out 3-2 winners at London Stadium but they almost blew a three-goal lead, hampered by Serge Aurier's second-half red card.

With West Ham netting their second of a failed fightback three minutes from the end of normal time, tempers flared as Michael Oliver showed five yellow cards in stoppage time after players from both sides went nose to nose.

Andre Ayew, Winston Reid, Fernando Llorente, Andy Carroll and Eric Dier all went into the book, with both sides now charged.

"West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur have been charged by The FA following their fixture on Saturday [23 September 2017]," read a statement.

"It is alleged that in or around the 95th minute of the game, both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

"They have until 6pm on 28 September 2017 to respond to the charge."

Spurs lie fourth in the Premier League table after the victory, while West Ham are in the bottom three.