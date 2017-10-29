West Ham United’s Andre Ayew delighted with goalscoring form

The 27-year-old is on cloud nine after notching three goals for the Hammers in two games within the spate of four days

Andre Ayew is delighted with his fine goalscoring form after scoring a goal in West Ham United’s 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace in Saturday's Premier League game.

The Ghana international continued a truly amazing run with a goal at the Selhurst Park to give Slaven Bilic’s men a two-goal lead in the first half after Javier Hernández had opened scoring for the visitors.

Having bagged a brace against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, Ayew is thrilled with his third strike this week but expressed his disappointment after Luka Milivojevic and Wilfried Zaha’s goals ensured both sides had to settle for a share of the spoils.

“Gutted not to get the 3 points. Happy to get my 3rd goal in the week. Lets prepare for next weekend. Thanks to our fans for their support,” Ayew wrote on Instagram.

Ayew has scored two goals in nine league games for the Hammers this campaign and will aim to increase his tally when they welcome Liverpool to the London Stadium on November 4.