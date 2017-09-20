West Ham United's Masuaku thrilled with first goal in two years

The DR Congo defender is delighted to have found the back of the net for the first time in two years since his arrival at the London Stadium

Arthur Masuaku is delighted to end his goal drought in West Ham United’s 3-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers.

The 23-year-old completed the Hammers’ victory with a stunner from outside the penalty area as they progress to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

He is delighted with his terrific effort that counts as his first goal for the London Stadium outfit and also ends his two-year goal drought since his transfer move from Olympiacos in August 2016.

“It’s a great goal. It’s a long time since I last scored,” Masuaku told club’s website.

“The last time was two years ago at Olympiacos. That day I recovered the ball and dribbled and completed a one-two.

“This one was different but I’m very happy with it. I was in the middle and in a good position to shoot. I didn’t think about it. As soon as I saw I had the space I had the shot and I’m thrilled it went in.

“I’m not going to lie. This week in training I did the same! I delighted with the finish and getting my first goal for the Hammers.

“It’s always good to score. Usually, I don’t score but it was a good goal and a great win. It was a great team performance so I’m really happy.”