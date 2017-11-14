West Ham United’s Arthur Masuaku refutes transfer speculations

Arthur Masuaku has quashed transfer speculations linking him with a move away from English Premier League side West Ham United.

The 24-year-old joined the Hammers from Olympiacos in August 2016 but has struggled to establish himself having featured in just 13 league games in his debut season.

In clearing his name from the rumours linking him to Juventus, Napoli and Genoa, Masuaku took to Twitter to clear the air, restating his commitment to helping the Hammers who are currently in the relegation zone.

“In order to avoid any misunderstandings I’d like to stress out that neither me or my agent (Panos Galariotis) know mr. from Italy,” Masuaku tweeted.

“So everything that is published is completely false, I’m only focused on helping my team achieve its goals.”

Masuaku is in line to make his seventh top-flight appearance this season when the Hammers visit Watford on Sunday.