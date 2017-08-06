West Ham United need to improve, says Arthur Masuaku

Arthur Masuaku wants West Ham United to improve their team play if they are to make a positive start to the Premier League campaign.

Following their 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in their final pre-season game, the former France youth international believes the Slaven Bilic’s men can still get better with their performance as a team.

The DR Congo international disclosed that the London Stadium outfit are not yet in their top form and can improve before the new campaign begins.

West Ham United visit Old Trafford for their season opener against Manchester United on August 13.

And the former Olympiakos defender who was on the sidelines for the majority of last season is set to return to top action after a promising pre-season campaign.

“We knew before the game that Man City are a big team, especially with the players they have bought this window,” Masuaku told club’s website.

“It was a friendly game, but we were thinking about improving our play and, in my opinion, I didn’t think we played our best.

“We have to be positive, like we said in the dressing room after the game. We still have to improve because the main event is going to start next week.

“I feel good. I’m not 100 per cent yet but I’m working and focused on getting there. This kind of game can only help because I last played 90 minutes a long time ago.

“I was injured last season, so especially for me the pre-season is important and I’m already looking forward to the next game and I’ll always give my best.”