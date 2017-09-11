West Ham vs Huddersfield: What time does it start, which TV channel is it on and where can I watch it?

West Ham have endured a dismal start to their campaign. They are firmly rooted to the bottom of the table with 10 goals conceded in just three games and there have been serious questions asked about Slaven Bilic’s tactical capabilities – or lack thereof – from fans, pundits and even his own players.

Scotland winger Robert Snodgrass, a £10m purchase from Hull City back in January, expressed indignation this week regarding Bilic’s management, claiming that the Croatian "did not know what my position was". Snodgrass has since moved to Championship team Aston Villa on a season-long loan.

Huddersfield’s start to the season could hardly stand in greater contrast. The West Yorkshire side sat dizzily in third place ahead of the weekend's fixtures, courtesy of two wins and a draw. Their results have not been flukes, either; David Wagner’s men have looked confident and classy in possession, and composed in the final third.

What time does it start?

West Ham vs Huddersfield kicks off at 20:00 on Monday 11th September.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League from 19:00.

It’s a big game for…

View photos Joe Hart's position as England No 1 is under threat (Getty) More

Joe Hart: Despite receiving public backing from England boss Gareth Southgate, Hart has been criticised for shipping ten goals in his first three West Ham games. The 30-year-old has not kept a clean sheet for twenty-two matches.

Best stat…

34: There has not been a goalless draw between these sides for thirty-four matches. Their last (and only) 0-0 draw was in September 1924.

Remember when…





Huddersfield beat West Ham 4-2 in the FA Cup fifth round back in 1972. The pitch was a veritable swamp…

Player to watch…

View photos Mooy was man of the match against Newcastle (AFP) More

Aaron Mooy: The Australian playmaker has taken to Premier League football like the proverbial duck to water. Mooy scored an ultra-stylish winner in Huddersfield’s opening home game, and has been pivotal to their superb start.

Past three meetings…

West Ham 3 (Hartson x3) Huddersfield 0, League Cup, September 1997

Huddersfield 1 (Dyer) West Ham 0, League Cup, September 1997

West Ham 3 (Best, Best, Robson) Huddersfield 0, Division One, March 1972

Form guide…

West Ham: LWLLWL

Huddersfield: DDWWWD

Odds…

West Ham to win: 5/6

Huddersfield to win: 37/10

Draw: 13/5