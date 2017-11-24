West Ham vs Leicester City: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

David Moyes has a real job on his hands if he is to haul West Ham away from relegation trouble if his start to life in east London is anything to go by.

A disappointing performance in defeat at Watford in Moyes's debut has many fans concerned that dropping down to the Championship is a realistic worry.

Leicester, meanwhile, have shown improvements under Claude Puel since he replaced Craig Shakespeare, though they suffered defeat last time out to Premier League leaders Manchester City.

But who will come out on top when the two sides clash on Friday?

Game West Ham vs Leicester City Date Friday, November 24 Time 20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

Claude Puel Leicester City More