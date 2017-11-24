West Ham vs Leicester: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what are the odds?

David Moyes will be looking to bounce back from the disappointment of his first game in charge at West Ham – a 2-0 defeat by Watford last week – when his side host Leicester on Friday night.

The Hammers manager will have to make do without Javier Hernandez, Michail Antonio and James Collins for his first home game in charge though.

Leicester manager Claude Puel has no fresh injuries to worry about, however, and has suggested he will keep the changes to a minimum for the Premier League clash at the London Stadium.

What time does it start?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Friday 24 November at the London Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage starts at 7.00pm.

It’s a big game for…

David Moyes. His first game in charge didn’t go to plan and although fans were largely behind the Scotsman for last weekend’s meeting at Vicarage Road, another defeat could harden attitudes among the West Ham faithful towards their new boss. It’s early days, of course, but given the dire nature of the club’s predicament fans will want to see some signs of progress under their new boss.

David Moyes oversees his first home game in charge of West Ham (Getty) More