West Ham vs Liverpool match preview, prediction and TV channel

The Premier League match between 16th-placed West Ham and sixth-placed Liverpool.

Saturday November 4 at the London Stadium.

5.30pm.

BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 5pm.

West Ham Winger Michail Antonio is out of Saturday's game with a hamstring problem. West Ham are also short in defence with Pablo Zabaleta suspended and Sam Byram, Jose Fonte and James Collins injured.

But Aaron Cresswell has shaken off the dead leg which forced him off at half-time against Crystal Palace and fellow defender Winston Reid should be fit after missing out at Selhurst Park.

Provisional squad: Hart, Reid, Kouyate, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Fernandes, Noble, Obiang, Lanzini, Ayew, Hernandez, Adrian, Rice, Masuaku, Haksabanovic, Arnautovic, Carroll, Sakho.

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane could be in line for a surprise recall. The Senegal international's return from a hamstring injury is a fortnight ahead of schedule and after joining full training on Thursday manager Jurgen Klopp said he looked like he could play 25 minutes.

Klopp will make late decisions on midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum (ankle) and defender Dejan Lovren (thigh) but playmaker Philippe Coutinho (adductor) is definitely out.

Provisional squad: Mignolet, Gomez, Matip, Klavan, Moreno, Henderson, Milner, Can, Salah, Sturridge, Firmino, Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Grujic, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Woodburn, Solanke, Mane.

Sadio Mane (L) could make a comeback for Liverpool

What are they saying?

Bilic on his uncertain future:

"Every win, even in the cup but especially in the league, it will take us and me out of that position and put us in a more comfortable position. Every game you don't win puts you in a worse position. "I don't divide me from the team. We are all in the same boat. We have to think about Liverpool, as it being a very important game, not about my position. "I do think I can turn it around, otherwise I wouldn't be here. West Ham more important than any individual and that counts me too."

Slaven Bilic is under immense pressure

Klopp on whether Mane will feature:

"Sadio is not injured any more. Is he 100 per cent fit? That is different. He is in a good way. "He has to go there and if they can get the points they need maybe we can talk again and ask if it necessary for him to play the second game and he can come back. That would be the ideal situation. "If Sadio can play I really think he should because it is good to get some rhythm, otherwise he would not have played for how many weeks. It would be nice. An injury risk is always there, even in training."

What are the odds?

West Ham win - 9/2

Draw - 10/3

Liverpool win - 4/6

What's our prediction?

Sam Dean writes:

Back-to-back 3-0 wins have restored some of the confidence in Liverpool, who breezed to a 4-0 victory at the London Stadium last season. The absence of no fewer than five West Ham defenders through injury or suspension will provide beleaguered manager Slaven Bilic with yet another headache.

Prediction: 1-3