West Ham vs Liverpool live: What time is it, where can I watch it, team news, odds, preview

West Ham host Liverpool on Saturday afternoon needing a big result to lift them out of the bottom quarter of the Premier League table.

The hosts come into the game having endured a hugely frustrating week. Although they were seconds from victory at bottom-placed Crystal Palace last weekend, a lapse in concentration in the 96th minute ensured the Eagles were able to equalise, leaving Slaven Bilic’s side with only a single point. They sit 16th the table.

With a positive result on Saturday now even more of a necessity, the Hammers can at least take heart from their stunning 3-2 comeback victory against Spurs in the Carabao Cup last week. Bilic will be hopeful of a similarly determined performance here against the Reds, though his side have been wildly inconsistent at home so far this term.

In the Liverpool camp, spirits will be high following two consecutive 3-0 home wins: against Huddersfield in the League last weekend and Maribor in the Champions League in midweek.

Although the last away fixture for the Reds ended in a 4-1 collapse away at Spurs, boss Jurgen Klopp will be expecting a far more stable performance here, knowing that three points will keep his team in contention for the top-four places.

The Merseyside club, though, like their hosts, will have to make do with a weakened squad. Whilst they are still without Sadio Mane and Philippe Coutinho, Georginio Wijnaldum is also a doubt in midfield. For the Hammers, Jose Fonte, Aaron Cresswell and Michail Antonio are all out after sustaining injuries at Selhurst Park.

What times does it start?

West Ham vs Liverpool kicks off at 17:30.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 17:00. Highlights will be shown at 22:30 on BBC One.