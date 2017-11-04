West Ham vs Liverpool live: What time is it, where can I watch it, team news, odds, preview
West Ham host Liverpool on Saturday afternoon needing a big result to lift them out of the bottom quarter of the Premier League table.
The hosts come into the game having endured a hugely frustrating week. Although they were seconds from victory at bottom-placed Crystal Palace last weekend, a lapse in concentration in the 96th minute ensured the Eagles were able to equalise, leaving Slaven Bilic’s side with only a single point. They sit 16th the table.
With a positive result on Saturday now even more of a necessity, the Hammers can at least take heart from their stunning 3-2 comeback victory against Spurs in the Carabao Cup last week. Bilic will be hopeful of a similarly determined performance here against the Reds, though his side have been wildly inconsistent at home so far this term.
In the Liverpool camp, spirits will be high following two consecutive 3-0 home wins: against Huddersfield in the League last weekend and Maribor in the Champions League in midweek.
Although the last away fixture for the Reds ended in a 4-1 collapse away at Spurs, boss Jurgen Klopp will be expecting a far more stable performance here, knowing that three points will keep his team in contention for the top-four places.
The Merseyside club, though, like their hosts, will have to make do with a weakened squad. Whilst they are still without Sadio Mane and Philippe Coutinho, Georginio Wijnaldum is also a doubt in midfield. For the Hammers, Jose Fonte, Aaron Cresswell and Michail Antonio are all out after sustaining injuries at Selhurst Park.
What times does it start?
West Ham vs Liverpool kicks off at 17:30.
Where can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 17:00. Highlights will be shown at 22:30 on BBC One.
It’s a big game for…
Andy Carroll. Don’t be surprised if Slaven Bilic starts the big striker to ruffle some feathers amongst a Liverpool defence that has been fragile in recent weeks. Carroll would love to open his goalscoring account for the season with one against his former employers.
Best stat…
None of the last 12 Premier League meetings between these sides at West Ham have ended as a draw – West Ham have won four and Liverpool eight since a 1-1 draw in December 2001.
Remember when…
One of the most iconic FA Cup goals when these two sides met in the 2005 final: Gerrard's 35 yard volley.
Player to watch out for…
Daniel Sturridge. With two in two since returning from injury, the forward is beginning to show some signs of form and he would love a third goal here to secure a regular starting place under Klopp. The stats seem to be on his side, at least, the 28 year-old has scored five goals in seven Premier League appearances against the Hammers.
Previous three meetings…
West Ham 0 Liverpool 4 (Sturridge, Coutinho x2, Origi), Premier League, May 2017
Liverpool 2 (Lallana, Origi) West Ham 2 (Payet, Antonio), Premier League, December 2016
West Ham 2 (Antonio, Ogbonna) Liverpool 1 (Coutinho), FA Cup, February 2016
Form guide…
West Ham: LWDLWD
Liverpool: DDWLWW
Odds…
West Ham: 22/5
Liverpool: 11/18
Draw: 16/5