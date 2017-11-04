West Ham vs Liverpool, Premier League: live score updates

5:08PM

"[Mane] should be ready for more than 25 minutes, he's worked really hard, he did a lot in training sessions so he's already run about a week in normal training.

"It was a strange night. We started training with Hendo but he felt a little bit tight in his thigh, we took him here I thought he could play this morning but the medical department says it's a big risk so he's not even on the bench, which is not cool for us."

Hi everyone. Welcome to this liveblog, in which I will attempt to describe and analyse all the action from the late Premier League kick-off. West Ham are already looking over their shoulders at the relegation places, Liverpool are in danger of drifting further away from the Champions League chasing group if they lose. There's a lot to play for. Will Liverpool be able to keep up the energy and go for the attacking assault after a midweek European game?

Starting lineups

West Ham

Liverpool

Mignolet, Gomez, Matip, Klavan, Moreno, Can, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Mane, Firmino.

Subs: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Milner, Grujic, Sturridge, Solanke.

Jordan Henderson misses out today due to a thigh injury. Simon Mignolet wears the captain's armband for #LFC — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 4, 2017

Preview

What is it?

The Premier League match between 16th-placed West Ham and sixth-placed Liverpool.

When is it?

Saturday November 4 at the London Stadium.

What time is kick-off?

5.30pm.

What TV channel is it on?

BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 5pm.

Jurgen Klopp has some tough decisions to make More

What is the team news?

West Ham Winger Michail Antonio is out of Saturday's game with a hamstring problem. West Ham are also short in defence with Pablo Zabaleta suspended and Sam Byram, Jose Fonte and James Collins injured.

But Aaron Cresswell has shaken off the dead leg which forced him off at half-time against Crystal Palace and fellow defender Winston Reid should be fit after missing out at Selhurst Park.

Provisional squad: Hart, Reid, Kouyate, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Fernandes, Noble, Obiang, Lanzini, Ayew, Hernandez, Adrian, Rice, Masuaku, Haksabanovic, Arnautovic, Carroll, Sakho.

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane could be in line for a surprise recall. The Senegal international's return from a hamstring injury is a fortnight ahead of schedule and after joining full training on Thursday manager Jurgen Klopp said he looked like he could play 25 minutes.

Klopp will make late decisions on midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum (ankle) and defender Dejan Lovren (thigh) but playmaker Philippe Coutinho (adductor) is definitely out.

Provisional squad: Mignolet, Gomez, Matip, Klavan, Moreno, Henderson, Milner, Can, Salah, Sturridge, Firmino, Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Grujic, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Woodburn, Solanke, Mane.

Sadio Mane (L) could make a comeback for Liverpool More

What are they saying?

Bilic on his uncertain future:

"Every win, even in the cup but especially in the league, it will take us and me out of that position and put us in a more comfortable position. Every game you don't win puts you in a worse position.

"I don't divide me from the team. We are all in the same boat. We have to think about Liverpool, as it being a very important game, not about my position.

"I do think I can turn it around, otherwise I wouldn't be here. West Ham more important than any individual and that counts me too."

Slaven Bilic is under immense pressure More

Klopp on whether Mane will feature:

"Sadio is not injured any more. Is he 100 per cent fit? That is different. He is in a good way.

"He has to go there and if they can get the points they need maybe we can talk again and ask if it necessary for him to play the second game and he can come back. That would be the ideal situation.

"If Sadio can play I really think he should because it is good to get some rhythm, otherwise he would not have played for how many weeks. It would be nice. An injury risk is always there, even in training."

What's our prediction?

Sam Dean writes:

Back-to-back 3-0 wins have restored some of the confidence in Liverpool, who breezed to a 4-0 victory at the London Stadium last season. The absence of no fewer than five West Ham defenders through injury or suspension will provide beleaguered manager Slaven Bilic with yet another headache.

Prediction: 1-3