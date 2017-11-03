West Ham vs Liverpool: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Liverpool travel to West Ham on Saturday searching for their first victory away from home since September 23.

The Reds' 3-2 win over Leicester City was the first and only time they have collected three points on their travels in this season's Premier League, with heavy defeats suffered at Manchester City and Tottenham.

They will hope to build on back-to-back 3-0 wins at home over Huddersfield Town and Maribor by defeating the struggling Hammers at the London Stadium.

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 1 and by stream via the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 1 BT Sport app

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on NBC and by stream via NBC Sports Live.

US TV channel Online stream NBC NBC Sports Live

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position West Ham players Goalkeepers Adrian, Hart, Trott Defenders Reid, Cresswell, Ogbonna, Masuaku Midfielders Kouyate, Lanzini, Obiang, Noble, Fernandes, Haksabanovic, Quina, Rice Forwards Carroll, Sakho, Ayew, Arnautovic, Chicharito

West Ham are short of numbers in defence, with Jose Fonte, James Collins and Sam Byram injured and Pablo Zabaleta suspended. Michail Antonio will also miss out.

Cheikhou Kouyate is likely to continue at the back as a result of the defensive absences and Edimilson Fernandes could be asked to fill in at wing-back.

Potential starting XI: Hart; Kouyate, Reid, Ogbonna; Fernandes, Obiang, Noble, Lanzini, Cresswell; Chicharito, Carroll.

Position Liverpool players Goalkeepers Karius, Mignolet, Ward Defenders Lovren, Gomez, Klavan, Moreno, Matip, Flanagan, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson Midfielders Wijnaldum, Milner, Henderson, Grujic, Mane, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Can, Markovic, Ejaria, Woodburn Forwards Salah, Solanke, Firmino, Sturridge, Ings

Sadio Mane could make a surprise return for Liverpool as a substitute after impressing upon his return to training this week.

Late decisions will be made Dejan Lovren and Georginio Wijnaldum's fitness, but Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana remain out and Nathaniel Clyne is some way away from returning.

Potential starting XI: Mignolet; Gomez, Matip, Klavan, Moreno; Can, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Sturridge, Firmino.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Liverpool are 4/6 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with West Ham priced at 17/4 and the draw available at 3/1.

GAME PREVIEW

Liverpool have lost the same number of Premier League games as Tottenham this season and fewer than Arsenal and Chelsea.

What has been troubling and resulted in the Reds falling below all of those clubs in the table, though, has been their inconsistency.

The two wins Liverpool come into this fixture against West Ham on the back of are their first consecutive victories since they won four straight in all competitions in August.

The good news is that might indicate things are finally settling down after heavy defeats at Spurs and Manchester City and that frustrating draw against Manchester United.

The bad is that these latest wins came at home to Champions League whipping boys Maribor and newly promoted Huddersfield, so Jurgen Klopp's men still have plenty to prove.

West Ham may be struggling themselves, but a trip to the London Stadium should provide a sterner examination of their recovery.