West Ham vs Tottenham: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Tottenham will look to bounce back from the disappointment of their 0-0 draw with Swansea City by recording a victory over bitter rivals West Ham this weekend.

Mauricio Pochettino's men have yet to win a Premier League game at home this season but are undefeated on the road, and they will hope to continue that form at London Stadium.

West Ham, meanwhile, have won just once in the league this season - a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town - so will have to raise their game if they are to make sure "it happens again" against Spurs.

Game West Ham v Tottenham
Date Saturday, September 23
Time 12:30 BST / 07:30 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Extra, and can be streamed online through Sky Go, provided you are a subscriber.

UK TV channel Online stream
Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on NBC and by stream via NBC Sports Live.

US TV channel Online stream
NBC NBC Sports Live

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position West Ham players
Goalkeepers Adrian, Hart
Defenders Zabaleta, Reid, Ogbonna, Fonte, Collins, Byram, Cresswell, Henry, Masuaku
Midfielders Antonio, Arnautovic, Kouyate, Lanzini, Noble, Obiang, Makasi
Forwards Ayew, Carroll, Hernandez, Sakho

West Ham will be without creative fulcrum Manuel Lanzini against Spurs, while James Collins and Pedro Obiang are also likely to miss out.

Mark Noble, however, is nearing a return to first-team action.

Potential starting XI: Hart; Zabaleta, Fonte, Reid, Cresswell; Noble, Kouyate, Obiang; Antonio, Carroll, Hernandez

Position Tottenham players
Goalkeepers Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga
Defenders Aurier, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Foyth, Davies, Rose
Midfielders Dembele, Dier, Eriksen, Lamela, Nkoudou, Sissoko, Wanyama
Forwards Kane, Llorente, Son

Spurs will be without Victor Wanyama, due to a knee injury, while Erik Lamela and Danny Rose also remain sidelined.

Harry Kane should return to the starting XI after sitting out the Carabao Cup victory over Barnsley, while Son-Heung Min could move to the bench.

Potential starting XI: Lloris; Aurier, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies; Dembele, Dier; Alli, Eriksen; Kane

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Spurs are 6/10 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with West Ham priced at 9/2 and the draw available at 16/5.

GAME PREVIEW

Spurs, so comfortable at home last season, appear to be taking solace in their record on the road this season.

Mauricio Pochettino's men have dispatched Newcastle United and Everton away from Wembley, their temporary home for the season, but they have failed to beat Chelsea, Burnley and Swansea City in London.

Thus, their encounter with West Ham offers an opportunity to shake off the disappointment of last week's turgid 0-0 draw with the Swans. Indeed, a victory would move Spurs into third, however briefly.

West Ham, meanwhile, have endured a stuttering start to the season, winning just once. But, such is the embryonic nature of the league table, a win this weekend would see them shoot up the table and to within a point of Tottenham.

It is, as always, a must win derby for both sides.

