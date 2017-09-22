West Ham vs Tottenham: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Tottenham will look to bounce back from the disappointment of their 0-0 draw with Swansea City by recording a victory over bitter rivals West Ham this weekend.
Mauricio Pochettino's men have yet to win a Premier League game at home this season but are undefeated on the road, and they will hope to continue that form at London Stadium.
West Ham, meanwhile, have won just once in the league this season - a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town - so will have to raise their game if they are to make sure "it happens again" against Spurs.
|Game
|West Ham v Tottenham
|Date
|Saturday, September 23
|Time
|12:30 BST / 07:30 ET
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Extra, and can be streamed online through Sky Go, provided you are a subscriber.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|Sky Sports Premier League
|Sky Go
In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on NBC and by stream via NBC Sports Live.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|NBC
|NBC Sports Live
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|West Ham players
|Goalkeepers
|Adrian, Hart
|Defenders
|Zabaleta, Reid, Ogbonna, Fonte, Collins, Byram, Cresswell, Henry, Masuaku
|Midfielders
|Antonio, Arnautovic, Kouyate, Lanzini, Noble, Obiang, Makasi
|Forwards
|Ayew, Carroll, Hernandez, Sakho
West Ham will be without creative fulcrum Manuel Lanzini against Spurs, while James Collins and Pedro Obiang are also likely to miss out.
Mark Noble, however, is nearing a return to first-team action.
Potential starting XI: Hart; Zabaleta, Fonte, Reid, Cresswell; Noble, Kouyate, Obiang; Antonio, Carroll, Hernandez
|Position
|Tottenham players
|Goalkeepers
|Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga
|Defenders
|Aurier, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Foyth, Davies, Rose
|Midfielders
|Dembele, Dier, Eriksen, Lamela, Nkoudou, Sissoko, Wanyama
|Forwards
|Kane, Llorente, Son
Spurs will be without Victor Wanyama, due to a knee injury, while Erik Lamela and Danny Rose also remain sidelined.
Harry Kane should return to the starting XI after sitting out the Carabao Cup victory over Barnsley, while Son-Heung Min could move to the bench.
Potential starting XI: Lloris; Aurier, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies; Dembele, Dier; Alli, Eriksen; Kane
BETTING & MATCH ODDS
Spurs are 6/10 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with West Ham priced at 9/2 and the draw available at 16/5.
Click here to view dabblebet's full selection of available match markets.
GAME PREVIEW
Spurs, so comfortable at home last season, appear to be taking solace in their record on the road this season.
Mauricio Pochettino's men have dispatched Newcastle United and Everton away from Wembley, their temporary home for the season, but they have failed to beat Chelsea, Burnley and Swansea City in London.
Thus, their encounter with West Ham offers an opportunity to shake off the disappointment of last week's turgid 0-0 draw with the Swans. Indeed, a victory would move Spurs into third, however briefly.
West Ham, meanwhile, have endured a stuttering start to the season, winning just once. But, such is the embryonic nature of the league table, a win this weekend would see them shoot up the table and to within a point of Tottenham.
It is, as always, a must win derby for both sides.