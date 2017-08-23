West Indies coach blames Birmingham weather for embarrassing defeat against England in first Test

As if West Indies hadn’t been derided enough following the shambolic three-day innings defeat by England at Edgbaston, Stuart Law, their coach, has invited more ridicule onto his beleaguered players by claiming the result was down to the Birmingham weather.

In what must rank as one of the worst cop-outs a sporting team can muster, Law cited the cold conditions experienced during the inaugural day-night Test in this country as a significant factor in his team’s pitiful performance.

The Australian, speaking ahead of the second Test at Headingley starting on Friday, said: “Forty degrees in Barbados to 13 degrees in Birmingham, I would be walking around freezing my nuts off as well with my hands in my pockets. The poor kids are freezing.

“Fielding at night time in England is not pleasurable and when it is overcast with mizzly rain it is even worse, so yes once again people say it is an excuse but it is a fact. It was freezing cold for us who are not Englishman.

“People were sat in the crowd with tank tops on and we were looking for more jumpers to put on over the three we already had on.”

Law’s logic is ultimately flawed given his team spent just one night-time session in the field – and that on the first day. It also doesn’t excuse the horrendous batting that saw West Indies lose 19 wickets on the third day to slump to a landslide defeat by an innings and 209 runs.

It was a performance that left a host of former West Indies greats seething, with the strongest criticism coming from Curtley Ambrose, the team’s bowling coach up until last year.

Ambrose branded the Edgbaston display “embarrassing” and “painful to watch”, adding: “It does hurt. There was no belief that they could compete, let alone beat England.”

However, Law, who took over as West Indies coach in February, has criticised Ambrose for going public, saying: “Curtly not long ago was the [bowling] coach of this team so it is disappointing that criticism comes. We have to understand why it is there.

“It would have been nice if he had come into the dressing room to talk to the guys and express his displeasure to us. That would have been awesome but that didn’t happen. What can we do? We have to get our noses down, our backsides up and play better.”

Yet Law appeared to offer more excuses when saying the fact Jason Holder, his captain, lost the toss at Edgbaston was another reason why West Indies performed so badly.

“Look at the time we batted and conditions we faced” he said. “It’s not an excuse. It is a fact.

“In day-night Test matches if you win the toss, bat first and put a score on board you are in the driver’s seat because the team batting second has to bat after lunch and in the twilight.

