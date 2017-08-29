West Indies skipper Holder reprimanded for 'inappropriate comments'

After Ben Stokes was reprimanded for offensive language at Headingley, West Indies skipper Jason Holder has fallen foul of the same charge.

West Indies captain Jason Holder has admitted a charge of using "obscene, offensive or insulting" language during day four of the second Test with England at Headingley.

Holder was sanctioned by the ICC for twice making "inappropriate comments in frustration which were audible enough to be heard by both on-field umpires".

The seamer accepted his punishment at the end of play on Monday meaning his disciplinary record will have its first demerit point added to it.

Any player who reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period will incur a ban.

Holder is the second player to fall foul of article 2.1.4 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second match of the series, England's vice-captain Ben Stokes having received the same punishment following day two.