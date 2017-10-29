Westbrook adds another triple-double feat to his resume

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook posted yet another triple-double in the NBA.

Russell Westbrook tallied a triple-double before the Oklahoma City Thunder scored 80 points on Saturday, but that was not even the most impressive part about what he did against the Chicago Bulls.

The 2016-17 NBA MVP has now tallied triple-doubles against all 29 opposing teams in the NBA.

Westbrook did not have his best start to the game as he was just two-for-seven shooting in the early going, but he quickly righted the ship and got back on the triple-double track.

The 28-year-old point guard had 12 points, 13 assists and 13 rebounds before the fourth quarter even started.