Western Stima appoint new coach after sacking Henry Omino

Richard Makumi is the new Western Stima head coach, Goal can exclusively reveal.

This has been confirmed by the club's chairman Laban Jobita, who says the club had no option but part ways with former coach Henry Omino after a series of unsatisfying results.

"It is a decision that we had to make, it was inevitable; as a club, positive results are all we want and if a coach cannot give you that then it gives you no other option but part ways.

"Makumi is our new coach from now henceforth, we have given him a two-year contract hoping he will take us to the highest level possible."

Makumi has been the head coach of Mbarara City FC and before this appointment, had signed a one and a half year deal with the power men.