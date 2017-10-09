Western Stima asks fans to support relegation battle

Western Stima chairman, Laban Jobita says everyone has a part to play to ensure the team posts positive results in the remaining matches

Western Stima is among the three teams fighting to stay in the Kenyan Premier League beyond this season.

Robert Makumbi led side is currently placed in 17th with 26 points, one below safety. It is for this reason, the management has decided to omit entry fee, aiming at encouraging the fans to attend the team's home matches en mass and help with the hope that the noise will help Stima survive relegation.

Club chairman Laban Jobita says everyone has a part to play to ensure the team posts positive results in the remaining matches.

"We are facing a tough time, with the league nearing an end, we have to give everything to ensure we survive the axe, and remain in the league.

"It is for this reason that we have decided to omit the gate charges, so as to encourage fans to attend our games and cheer us.

"We need them (fans) very much and their support will be vital at this stage."

Mathare United, Thika United and Muhoroni Youth are the other teams in the danger zone.