Western Stima coach fumes at his defenders

Western Stima coach, Henry Omino has blamed his back line for the loss to Kariobangi Sharks in a Kenyan Premier League match last Wednesday

Ominno whose side succumbed to a Francis Manoa strike at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos, fumed at his defenders for 'failing' to adhere to his instructions.

The bottom side came into the match aiming at getting maximum points and surge upwards on the table but things did not work out as planned.

"I made it clear that there was no room for the mistake at the back and that all balls should be cleared. The blunder did cost us, the set an offside trap that failed to work and we ended up losing a match which we definitely had a chance of getting something from.

"This is a match which we had a chance of getting at least one point considering we had contained them well."

The power men are now at the bottom of the table with just 18 points from the 20 rounds matches and they will need to work extra hard to avoid relegation.