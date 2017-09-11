Western Stima coach rues defensive lapses for defeat

The ‘slum boys’ scored first via Chrispin Oduor but Robert Achema made things even in second half before Elijah Mwanzia won it

Western Stima coach Henry Omino has faulted his defense for Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Mathare United.

The ‘slum boys’ scored first courtesy of Chrispin Oduor but Robert Achema made things even in the second half before Elijah Mwanzia won it for his team with five minutes remaining to ensure Stima go home empty handed.

Coach Omino is confident that his side will survive relegation but they must start winning matches. "To some extent, the Maurice Ojuang' injury affected us, it is that same time defensive lapses cost us.

“They took their numerical advantage well and pressured us, and they ended up scoring. I am a little bit disappointed because if we could have been focused, I am sure we could have got at least a point.

"Relegation? No, I do not think we have reached that point. We have like twelve matches remaining and if we get a few wins we will be safe,” Omino told Goal.

Western Stima is four points below relegation zone and poor results will lead to relegation to the lower league next season.