Western Stima dedicates Muhoroni Youth win to ailing defender

Vincent Oumbo sustained a fracture on his left hand after he was attacked by thugs la couple of days ago

Western Stima have dedicated their win against Muhoroni Youth to the injured defender, Vincent Oumbo.

Ezekiel Otuoma’s precious goal for Stima late in the opening half, helped the Kisumu based side to bounce back from their heavy 4-2 defeat by Zoo FC last Wednesday against struggling Muhoroni Youth.

Stima who lost 2-1 to Muhoroni Youth in the first leg, returned the favour with a single goal scored in the tail end of the first half.

The win, a first in four matches for the electricity suppliers, was, however, dedicated to Oumbo who is nursing a fracture on his left hand, sustained from an attack by thugs last week.

“We dedicate our win against Muhoroni Youth to our defender, Vincent Omumbo who is currently nursing injuries sustained from an attack by thugs a few days ago,” Western Stima posted on the club official Face book page.

This was Stima’s first win since July 29 when they beat AFC Leopards by an identical scoreline.

Western Stima are currently placed 16 on te 18 man league while Muhoroni Youth are at the bottom with 18 points.