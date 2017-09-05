Western Stima defender suspended for KPL weekend games

Mukisa has accumulated five yellow cards and his absence will be a big blow to Western Stima who are fighting against relegation

Western Stima defender Junior Mukisa will be suspended for this weekend Kenyan Premier League match.

Mukisa will sit out against another struggling side Mathare United in a match set for Ruaraka on Saturday.

Mukisa has accumulated five yellow cards this campaign and his absence will be a big blow to Stima side that moved up from the bottom of the league last weekend thanks to a 1-0 win over Muhoroni Youth.

The energy suppliers are currently 16th on the log and will face face Mathare United, who are just a place above them.

Meanwhile, Bandari FC goalkeeper Wilson Obungu is expected to return against Kariobangi Sharks.

Obungu was serving a two match ban after picking a straight red card in the Dockers’ defeat against Kakamega Homeboyz in Mumias.