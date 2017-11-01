Western Stima: We don’t fear champions Gor Mahia

The power men beat K’Ogalo 2-1 in the first leg match and have now vowed to win the return leg when the two sides play

Western Stima have vowed to complete a double over new champions Gor Mahia on Wednesday.

The power men beat K’Ogalo 2-1 in the first leg match and have now vowed to win the return leg when the two sides come face to face at Kasarani Stadium.

A statement from the club has confirmed that Stima don’t fear Gor Mahia. “A must win game for us and we are optimistic that we will do it again after beating them in the first leg. We Respect Gor Mahia but we have never feared them. We beat them as they come. There is only one Western Stima.”

Western Stima are fighting to remain in the league while Gor Mahia have already bagged a record 16th league title.