Western Stima FC coach fumes at Tiki-Taka style

Western Stima head coach Richard Makumbi has told his players to stop the ‘useless beautiful play’ and start scoring goals.

Makumbi was left fuming after his side surrendered a 1-0 lead only to lose 2-1 to champions Gor Mahia on Wednesday at Kasarani.

The relegation-threatened power men fell to the 17th on the log following the lose.

Though he remained hopeful of relegation survival, the Ugandan took a sharp criticism on the style of play from his charges, adding that it is pointless to play entertaining football but fail to score goals.

"Playing beautifully without scoring is useless; even if you have a million passes and entertain, goals have to be scored because they win you games, and that happened against Gor Mahia. We played well and managed to create several chances that we were unable to take.

"We have chances to stay in the league, but no shortcut, we have to win the remaining matches."

Thika United, Mathare United and Muhoroni Youth are other teams at risk of going down.