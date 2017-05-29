Western Stima keen on adding ‘quality’ players

The Western Stima boss has admitted that his side need to make adjustments in the playing unit before second-leg

After a good run last season in the Kenya Premier League, Western Stima have really struggled in 2017 and are second from bottom with just 10 points after 13 matches.

The Kisumu-based side lost their key players to rivals, among them the 2016 Most Valuable Player Kenneth Muguna. After a one-all draw with Kariobangi Sharks on Sunday, head coach Henry Omino has revealed his plans ahead of the second leg.

"It has been a lukewarm beginning for us, especially after losing several key players. We will have to bring in reinforcements, to fill some areas since we intend to come back stronger in the second leg. The gap between us and the team above us is not that big and we will definitely recover.

"We will continue working harder and hopefully we can utilize the chances we create on the pitch," he told Goal.

The Powermen have managed to win two matches, drawn four and lost seven games.