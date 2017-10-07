Western Stima keep survival hopes after vital win

Goals from Robert Achema and Villa Oromchan were enough to propel the power men to victory in the league clash

Western Stima kept their survival hopes alive with a resounding 2-1 victory over Bandari on Saturday.

Goals from Robert Achema and Villa Oromchan were enough to propel the power men to victory in the entertaining clash played at Kisumu Stadium.

Elsewhere, Sony Sugar threw away a first half lead to share points with visiting Ulinzi Stars at Awendo Green Stadium while Muhoroni Youth bounced back to winning ways after thumping Nakumatt 4-3 in a seven goal thriller.

At Machakos, AFC Leopards and Kariobangi Sharks settled to a barren draw while Zoo Kericho stunned Kakamega Homeboyz 1-0.