Western Stima - Posta Rangers Preview: D-day for the power men!

Rangers won the first leg 1-0 and will fancy another win even though they are playing a desperate team that will likely fight

Well, it is a do-or-die clash for Western Stima, who are firmly rooted in the relegation zone.

Anything less than a win compounded with victory for Thika United and Mathare United will automatically re-unite Western Stima with their younger brothers Nairobi Stima in the National Super League.

Seven wins, eleven draws and fourteen defeats in 32 games has seen the power men fall deep into relegation zone. The team has also scored 29 goals and conceded twelve more.

Club's technical Director Henry Omino is still confident of the team surviving the chop from top flight. "I am sure if we manage to bag maximum points, with a little hard luck on the side of our rivals then we will be in the league next season.”

Second placed Posta Rangers have won eleven games, drawn 17 and lost just four matches in the 32 games played.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Western Stima: Goalkeeper Samwel Onyango has to be at his best in order to ensure he denies the mailmen. Any blunder might prove costly for the team. Ezekiel Otuoma is really needed at this time, he is known for creating chances and taking them when it matters. Stima fans hope he does that today.

Posta Rangers: With nothing much at stake, Farouk Shikhalo might be given a start; he has to show that he deserves to be in the team next season. Captain Jerry Santo will also be tasked with a defensive role, as usual, and as a midfielder, he has to be alert to stop any attacks initiated from the middle.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Western Stima: Samwel Onyango, Mukisa Junior, Geofrey Ochieng, Vincent Omumbo, Maurice Ojwang, Vitalis Akumu, Evans Abera, Robert Achema, Hubert Kopany, Ezekiel Otuoma and Brian Marita.

Posta Rangers: Farouk Shikhalo, Simon Mbugua, Collins Omondi, Jockins Atudo, Luke Ochieng', Jerry Santo, Kennedy Otieno, Joseph Mbugi, Dennis Mukaisi, John Nairuka and Titus Achesa.