Western Stima striker makes it to Harambee Stars squad for friendly

The eleven players named in the squad will link up with rest when the team reports to camp at Kenya School of Monetary Studies

Western Stima striker Ezekiel Otuoma is among the new faces in Harambee Stars squad for two friendly matches against Mauritania and Togo.

Coach Stanley Okumbi has included eleven players to the squad named on Friday as they prepare to face Mauritania and Togo on August 31 and September 4 in Nairobi respectively.

The eleven players named in the squad will link up with rest when the team reports to camp at Kenya School of Monetary Studies on Sunday.

Full Squad; Goalkeepers: Boniface Oluoch (Gor Mahia), Patrick Matasi (Posta Rangers) and Peter Odhiambo (Gor Mahia).

Defenders: Benard Ochieng (Vihiga United), Harun Shakava (Gor Mahia), Musa Mohammed (Gor Mahia), Omar Mbongi (Ulinzi Stars), Simon Mbugua (Posta Rangers), Collins Shivachi (Tusker), Joseph Okumu (Unattached), Mohammed Hassan (Ulinzi Stars).

Midfielders: Ernest Wendo (Gor Mahia), Victor Majid (AFC Leopards), George Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Jackson Macharia (Tusker), Daniel Waweru (Ulinzi Stars), Alpha Onyango (Kakamega School), Duncan Otieno (AFC Leopards), Boniface Omondi (Gor Mahia), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega Homeboyz), James Mazembe (Kakamega High School), Ezekiel Otuoma (Western Stima).

Strikers: Samuel Onyango (Ulinzi Stars), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker), Kepha Aswani (Nakumatt), Masoud Juma (Kariobangi Sharks), Stephen Waruru (Ulinzi Stars), Joe Waithera (Wazito), Chris Ochieng (Mathare United) and Nicholas Kipkirui (Zoo Kericho).