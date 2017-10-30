Western Stima target maximum points against Gor Mahia

The Kisumu-based side is fighting to compete in the top flight while the Green Army have already bagged this season's title

Western Stima will take on Gor Mahia in a Kenyan Premier League match at Kasarani Stadium on Wednesday.

The Kisumu-based side is fighting relegation while the Green Army have already bagged this season's title. Speaking ahead of the encounter, Stima's Technical Director Henry Omino says the team is aiming at collecting maximum points against the champions.

"This is a very important match to us, we are not in a good position and we are going for nothing less than maximum points, even a draw will not be enough to us.

“Gor Mahia has just won the title, and that does not mean it will be easier to us, we cannot afford to underrate them at all. They might field fringe players, but in real sense, those players will be fighting for their positions.

"Two wins in the remaining four matches will work for us, but we have to start against Gor Mahia,” Omino told Goal.

Western Stima are in the 16th position with 31 points after playing 30 games.