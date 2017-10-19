Western Sydney Wanderers need to remain calm in Sydney derby, Riera says

Western Sydney Wanderers' star striker Oriol Riera has urged his teammates to remain calm and focused when they take on Sydney FC at Allianz Stadium in the season's first Sydney derby on Saturday.

The Red and Blacks broke a three-year winless streak against their cross-city rivals in their previous meeting at ANZ Stadium last February after a 26th minute strike from Brendon Santalab sealed a hard-fought 1-0 victory.

Now two games into the new A-League season, Hayden Foxe's men have enjoyed their best ever start to the campaign with the club now in fourth place with four points thanks to a win and a draw in their opening fixtures.

Wanderers' new recruit Riera, who has two goals in as many matches so far, claims he thrives on the energy of local derbies and believes it is a perfect stage to gauge how much the team has improved this season.

"It’s difficult to stay calm and stay concentrated, but I think Western Sydeny Wanderers need to do so and do everything we worked on during the week," he told Goal. "And we know we’re coming against tough opponents.

"I played in derbies between Barca and Espanyol, Celta Vigo and Deportivo de Coruna, Leon and Valladolid; lot of derbies I have played with passion. I want to play and I am expecting a big and passionate game.

"I think these games are ways to improve in the league and there are many more games, but we enjoy this environment with packed stadiums in front of our vocal fans who support us."

