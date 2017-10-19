Where does the FA go from here? Our writers on the key questions and fall-out from Aluko-Sampson crisis

Following the explosive parliamentary hearing into FA governance and the Mark Sampson scandal, our writers address the key questions and fall-out of one of the biggest crises in the FA’s 154-year history.

Paul Hayward: The claim by Eni Aluko that a black actor was hired to demonstrate “bad behaviour”. It’s shocking to think no-one in the England camp stopped to consider what message this might send. Also, why hire actors to make a point in the first place? It infantilised the players. Also alarming was technical director Dan Ashworth’s ignorance of HR procedures when he led the original, flawed inquiry. The withholding of part of Aluko’s severance fee was also brutal. There is a sense that whistleblowers have been treated vindictively.

Jason Burt: It was more the general mood than any particular revelation, although the withholding of the second part of Eniola Aluko’s £80,000 payment because of a negative ‘tweet’ that the Football Association did not like was shocking. Martin Glenn denied telling Aluko she would receive the money if she agreed to say the FA was not institutionally racist. "I don't know the legal definition of blackmail," Aluko said, "but I felt I was being asked something I wouldn't ordinarily have done in exchange for a payment that had already been agreed." Perhaps not blackmail to the letter of the law, but it certainly did not sound good for Glenn who also failed, along with FA chairman Greg Clarke, to admit they had let Aluko down. There should also have been more humility. Glenn refused to confirm Aluko would get the money. There was still, also, no satisfactory answer as to why the safeguarding report into Mark Sampson was not read sooner.

Jeremy Wilson: The allegation (denied by Martin Glenn) that Eni Aluko’s full payment was in some way conditional on her putting out a favourable statement about the organisation. It showed that they had learnt nothing from how the scandal had unfolded.

Eni Aluko, Greg Clarke and Martin Glenn all spoke to the parliamentary hearing on Wednesday More

Is this crisis the product of a dysfunctional FA - or simply incompetent individuals?

Hayward:Both. The FA are simply not set up to govern a multi-billion pound industry. As they admitted in Westminster, there was no adequate grievance process in place and the initial attempts to investigate Aluko’s complaints were shambolic. But individuals also failed in their professional duties. The stupidity of Mark Sampson and his goalkeeping coach Lee Kendall in addressing players in racial terms is also staggering. And stupidity is being charitable.

Burt: Both. The MPs accused the FA of being “shambolic” and they were. There is a culture of cover-up, of wanting things to simply go away, a fear of bad news that is endemic. It is also hard to argue with Aluko’s statement that there was "an agenda to protect Mark Sampson and the FA's reputation".

The irony of this dismal saga is that there actually was a case for the FA's defence. They were the ones who initiated the culture review which elicited Aluko's complaints in the first place. They called in barrister Katharine Newton to test an internal inquiry into the racism claims. Then it all unravelled. Unfortunately the organisation is fundamentally dysfunctional and, sadly, probably needs to face government intervention.

Wilson: It’s the product of a culture that breeds incompetence and bad practice. That culture is paying far too much attention to presentation, appearance and preserving internal reputations rather than diligently following the path of good practice. The FA are far from the only organisation to be afflicted with this but it does feel particularly prevalent in football. On very separate issues I have looked closely into – disabled access, serious brain disease, routine abuse of grassroots officials – there are indirect parallels in that it feels like there is only a serious push to tackle obvious failings or problems when there is sufficient media attention.

Aluko on... More

Do senior figures at the FA need to be sacked?

Hayward:Martin Glenn (chief executive) and Dan Ashworth (technical director) were the most exposed at the DCMS hearing. Neither can say they performed their roles properly and now lack credibility.

Burt: Damian Collins, DCMS chairman, were calling for resignations after the hearing and all four of the FA executives will be fortunate to keep their jobs. The hierarchy have enjoyed the support of the FA board and the expectation is that they will continue to do so. But that is not necessarily the right course of action.

For all of Greg Clarke’s appalling use of language at times – the word “fluff” to dismiss any accusation of institutional racism at the FA – the spotlight is firmly on chief executive Martin Glenn and technical director Dan Ashworth who admitted making an error in the first internal investigation that he led into Aluko's allegations. Ashworth also provided a statement to that investigation giving Sampson his backing, therefore deliberately attempting to influence the findings. He had the most to answer for and – interestingly - just about said the least. Will do well to survive.

Wilson: Separate to the Mark Sampson element, there should now be a further investigation into the actual handling of this whole episode. Who was notified of the initial allegations? What action was taken? Why were obviously key witnesses ignored? Who sanctioned the pay-out? Why were there only further investigations when it came into the public? Was the second part of Aluko’s pay-out really conditional on a favourable statement? How did Sampson’s conduct at Bristol suddenly come to the FA hierarchy’s attention? We have had the inquiry into the complaint – now we need one into what feels like a cover up. Only then should we decide if sackings are necessary but it does feel highly likely at several levels.

Martin Glenn's position and reputation at the FA is under threat Credit: PA More

How can this kind of scandal be avoided in the future?

Hayward:By creating the kind of structures modern organisations have, and by not dealing with problems defensively and aggressively. ‘Diversity’ is not an empty buzzword. There is still a blindness in football about how to handle people who are not white males. People will find it astonishing that an England manager could make those kinds of “jokes” about black players.

Burt: Transparency, openness, a desire not to cover up. "I believe we have handled this with decency and openness," Martin Glenn said. But, honestly, that was flimsy from a man fending off an accusation that he attempted to “blackmail” Aluko. One of the biggest problems is the failure to have a proper structure in place for “whistleblowers” to come forward while, frankly, the duty of care the FA had towards an individual – Aluko – should have taken precedence over its ridiculous attempts not to rock the boat ahead of the England women’s team going to the Euros. They failed her because they ultimately just wanted it to all go away.

Wilson: There are various structural changes that would improve transparency and governance but the key step is really not that difficult. Worry about doing the obvious things right – like fully investigating serious allegations – rather than how things look in the short-term or what is likely to get into the media. They will appear much worse anyway if you don’t take this approach.