Where does newcomer Syamer Kutty fit into JDT





It would have both been an easy and a hard choice to make for 20-year-old Syamer in deciding to accept the offer from JDT. He would have seen the how in recent seasons, the players that have moved to the Southern Tigers and did not quite make the grade. But any player that doesn't back themselves to succeed should have no place in any team.

That should be the mentality within Syamer after concluding the move away from Penang. 2017 was a season of breakthrough for Syamer who was elevated to a starter in Penang by Ashley Westwood and continued to stay there despite the change of head coach to Zainal Abidin Hassan.

The rise of Syamer was just confined to domestic matches, but also at international level as before. But it his performances in the former that caught the eye of Ong Kim Swee to name him in his Malaysia Under-23 squad that achieved qualification to the 2018 AFC U23 Championship as well as finishing with the silver medal in the 2017 SEA Games.

His meteoric ascension continued with a place in the senior Malaysia team under Nelo Vingada. To date, Syamer has started two games with the senior team and has impressed but also been plagued with inconsistency. Something that constantly affects youngsters that remains a big part of his game that he will need to improve to compete in JDT.

