Where does Spurs's Real Madrid win rank in English football's best European performances?

Though some hard-liners will argue Tottenham Hotspur have 'achieved nothing' until they hold a trophy aloft, football is also about memorable moments and their victory over Real Madrid was certainly one of those. A pinch-yourself night for any Spurs fan at Wembley, their forensic deconstruction of the Champions League holders was a perfect encapsulation of their progress under Mauricio Pochettino. But where does it stand among other landmark performances by English teams in European competition?

NB. The list is based on the quality of the performances, not the glory of the occasion - or else this would be a list of all the European finals English teams have won.

There have been some impressive performances in Rome by English teams, not least Liverpool beating Roma on penalties in the 1984 European Cup final. However, the Lazio team Leeds defeated now reads as a roll-call of some of Europe's best, and they were Serie A champions.

Alan Smith's goal was enough for the three points in a hostile atmosphere against the likes of Alessandro Nesta, Diego Simeone, Juan Sebastian Veron, Attilio Lombard, Pavel Nedved and Hernan Crespo. Leeds would reach the semi-finals that season, before their gradual descent from the never-never land began amid financial turmoil.

A performance that ticks all of the boxes for a great European showing: small, romantic club against Italian powerhouse, the dreadful start followed by unlikely comeback and Bobby Zamora throwing his weight around. Fulham did not go on to win the tournament, losing the final to Atletico Madrid. They have not played in Europe since. But try telling Fulham fans that makes this win any less significant.

Trailing 2-1 after the first leg, things were looking bleak for Roy Hodgson's side when David Trezeguet put the Old Lady in front inside two minutes at Craven Cottage. In a way reminiscent of Middlesbrough's comeback win against Steaua Bucharest in 2008, Fulham kept throwing bodies forward and duly found holes in the Juventus defence. Zamora levelled, before Fabio Cannavro's sending off swung the tie in their favour. Zoltan Gera scored twice before Clint Dempsey scored the winner with a delicious chip.

Bobby Zamora lines up his first goal More

8. Koln 0 Nottingham Forest 1, European Cup semi-final, 1979

No collection of English football's finest European performances would be complete without reference to Brian Clough's Nottingham Forest. Having knocked out Liverpool on their way to the last-four, Forest appeared done for after a helter-skelter first leg against Koln finished 3-3 at the City ground. "The general consensus of the so-called experts, the sportswriters and the television pundits, was that we were out of the competition already," Clough reflected in his autobiography. "If I'd listened to that lot I wouldn't have bothered taking the team to Germany for the return leg."

But take a team to Germany he did, and Forest produced a calm and professional performance to win 1-0 courtesy of an Ian Bowyer winning goal. They beat Malmo in the final, but their victory in Germany was the toughest test of their European Cup run.

7. Liverpool 4 Real Madrid 0, Champions League last-16, 2009

One of many exceptional European displays by Liverpool in this period, who saw off Chelsea, Arsenal, Inter, Barcelona and Juventus over two legs between 2005 and 2009 in the Champions League. However, as Tottenham fans will tell you, there is an intangible glamour to toppling Real Madrid. Liverpool had the cushion of a 1-0 away win to take to Anfield, but the ease with which they dispatched their illustrious opponents was no less impressive.

Overwhelming Real with a frenetic pace of play, Fernando Torres tormented his former rivals with a dynamic centre forward's performance. He opened the scoring before Steven Gerrard scored twice and Andrea Dossena added to their misery. Los Blancos responded to their humiliation by signing Cristiano Ronaldo for a world record fee that summer.

Steven Gerrard dispatches as Arjen Robben looks on Credit: AFP More

6. Bayern Munich 1 Norwich City 2, Uefa Cup second-round, 1993

Ah, the good old days when the Uefa Cup was a proper competition that did not mess around with money-spinning, soporific, group stages. Norwich were regular early-season pacesetters in the 'Premiership's' formative years, but this is the result they still speak about at the north end of the A11. The first - and only - English club to win at Bayern's former home the Olympic Stadium, Norwich secured the monumental result via a Jeremy Goss volley and Mark Bowen header, and a 1-1 draw in the return leg at Carrow Road saw them through.

Possibly even better than the result though, was Norwich's psychedelic patterned kit that Bayern said they were 'still haunted' by years later. When it was launched before the start of the season fans likened it to a ‘shower curtain’, a ‘90’s low budget travel agent uniform’ and ‘Stagecoach seats’.

5. Spurs 3 Real Madrid 1, Champions League group stage, 2017

The night Tottenham finally threw off the inferiority complex that has lingered despite their rise under Pochettino. Spurs took full advantage of Real's perfunctory attempts to work hard and defend, with Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli scarcely able to believe the acres of green Wembley turf that surrounded them.

In truth, had Spurs executed their passes in the final-third with greater accuracy, this could have been a real pasting - but you take your 3-1 wins over Real Madrid however you can. Alli scored the first, turning home the impressive Kieran Trippier's cross, before his second and a Christian Eriksen strike sealed the game. Group stage matches can fade from view by the time they knockout stages come around, but Spurs fans should savour Wednesday's win for it's own sake. Even if Tottenham go out in the next round, who really cares? It will not make their famous victory any less 'meaningful'.

The 100 greatest Champions League moments More

4. Benfica 1 Manchester United 5, European Cup quarter-final, 1966

Best's goal in the 1968 final against the same opponents at Wembley is imprinted on the brain, but it was Best's performance in this resounding Lisbon victory that won him admirers across the continent. United led 3-2 from the first leg at Old Trafford, but Best dazzled as they put the tie beyond reach with two goals and an assist inside the first 15 minutes. "A hurricane passed through the Luz that night,” Benfica’s Antonio Simoes said, “and his name was George Best.” The Portuguese paper Bola described famously described Best as ‘El Beatle’.

3. Inter Milan 1 Arsenal 5, Champions League, group stage, 2003

Things were going swimmingly for Arsenal domestically, but as tended to be the case, Arsene Wenger's side saved their worst for European competition. They were beaten 3-0 at Highbury by Inter in the first group match, followed that a 0-0 draw at Locomotiv Moscow and a calamitous 2-1 defeat away to Dynamo Kiev. One point from nine then, and were it not for a late Ashley Cole winner in the return game against Kiev this tie in Milan would have been academic.

Without Gilberto Silva and an injured Patrick Vieira, Ray Parlour captained Arsenal and started alongside Edu in central midfield. Arsenal started confidently, Theirry Henry giving them the lead after some trademark combination play with Cole and Robert Pires but Christian Vieira levelled with a fluky goal before half-time. Unperturbed, Arsenal kept playing their game and ran away with it in the second half.

Thierry Henry celebrates as Ray Parlour eyes up a post-match Cobra Credit: Getty Images More

Freddie Ljungberg, Edu and Pires deserved honourable mentions for their goals, but it was Henry's second and Arsenal's third that was the image of the game. Arsenal cleared an Inter corner and set off on the counter-attack through the Frenchman, who drove Javier Zanetti back into his own penalty area. The Inter legend did exactly what the textbook says, showing Henry the outside and onto his 'weaker' left foot. He could only watch helplessly as Henry drilled a a left-foot shoot into the far corner.

A goal served best with Clive Tyldesley's delightful line: "Steve Bruce said at the weekend that he is the best player in the world...ANYBODY ARGUING?"

2. Chelsea 4 Barcelona 2, Champions League last-16, 2005

Those wishing to argue that Jose Mourinho's teams can play exciting football always marshall this game at Stamford Bridge to support their case. Yes, Chelsea got bodies behind the ball and defended in numbers, but when possession was regained they scythed through Barcelona with an exhibition of counter-attacking football. The word 'transitions' was not in wide usage outside of Mourinho's famous dossiers, but this was the perfect example of how to utilise them to your advantage.

Chelsea were 3-0 up inside 20 minutes at Stamford Bridge, thanks to Eidur Gudjohnsen, Frank Lampard and Damien Duff - with the Irish winger's goal the pick of the lot. That put Chelsea 4-2 up on aggregate, before Barcelona fought back to 4-4 through a Ronaldinho penalty and a sumptuous toe-poke from outside the penalty area. John Terry grabbed the winner to settle a tempestuous contest in which Jose Mourinho and Frank Rijkaard clashed on the sidelines.

Jose Mourinho celebrates in his famous overcoat Credit: Getty Images More

1. Juventus 2 Manchester United 3, Champions League, semi-final, 1999

Nothing will beat 'that night in Barcelona' for drama, but Man Utd's gladiatorial display in Turin was the best performance of their triumphant Champions League run in 1999. After a 1-1 draw in the first leg at Old Trafford, two early goals by Filipo Inzaghi - the striker Sir Alex Ferguson once said was 'born offside' - left United's treble ambitions in jeopardy.

That was until Roy Keane intervened. The skipper produced a seminal performance and sparked the comeback with a headed goal from a David Beckham corner. Dwight Yorke scored another header to level before the interval, and progress to the final was sealed by Andy Cole late-on. The night however, will always be remembered as Keane's finest hour who played through the disappointment of a yellow card that ruled him out of the final. No Gascoigne-like tears from him.