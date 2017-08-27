‘Where is the fight?’ - Henry blasts Arsenal’s Anfield performance

The former Gunners striker slammed the performance of the current team against Liverpool, asking where the effort was in the 4-0 loss

Thierry Henry has blasted Arsenal’s performance against Liverpool, questioning the effort of the players after they were smashed 4-0 at Anfield.

Goals from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge paved the way for a dominating performance for Liverpool as they sent the Gunners to their second defeat in as many games.

Smart saves from Petr Cech were the only thing to spare Arsenal further blushes, as the goalkeeper twice denied Salah at point-blank range.

Meanwhile, Arsenal could not muster a single shot on target while failing to close down and losing players making runs in behind.

The performance was enough for Henry to heavily criticise the players of his former club, questioning their effort.

"I've seen that movie before, I've seen that game before,” Henry said to Sky Sports. “The way Arsenal loses the game it's always the problem. You can lose at Anfield, it can happen but it's always the how with Arsenal.

“We're always talking about desire, we're always talking about commitment. Just have a go.”

4 - Four of Arsenal’s eight Premier League defeats by a margin of 4+ goals have come against Liverpool at Anfield. Bullied. pic.twitter.com/Tupwqxy7rd — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 27, 2017

Henry went as far as to question his former manager, Arsene Wenger, about the type of players the Frenchman has added in recent years.

“We always talk about Arsenal and the flair, the flair, the flair and I'm going to go back when I arrived at Arsenal, the team could compete and fight. Then Arsene bought flair players.

“Where is the fight, where is the competing, where is the tracking back, where is the winning a 50/50, that's for me that we always talk about. It could've been another day. It's just unacceptable what happened today."

Wenger and Arsenal will have the international break to sort out their issues before returning to action at home against Bournemouth.