Where has it all gone wrong for Dortmund? BVB's season already in danger of collapsing

Their emphatic start to the season set club and league records, but it has taken just a few weeks for things to reach a critical point for Borussia Dortmund.

A run of two wins from nine games in all competitions has seen them all but eliminated from the Champions League and leaves them in terrible shape ahead of Saturday’s visit of Bayern Munich.

It is a dramatic twist for a team that won six of their first seven Bundesliga matches under new coach Peter Bosz, scoring 21 and conceding two. Capitalising on Bayern’s struggles under Carlo Ancelotti, they were touted as title contenders by the media, but their decline has coincided with the Jupp Heynckes-led revival in Bavaria and they have quickly become a club in crisis.

Captain Marcel Schmelzer let the dreaded word slip out after the 1-1 draw against APOEL Nicosia on Wednesday before trying to take it back. However, that is what it will look like to fans as they find themselves in a battle for Group H’s Europa League spot. After being outclassed by Real Madrid and Tottenham, they are no certainties to secure it over the Cypriot side.

With their place in Europe already slipping away, staying in the domestic title race will become imperative to ensure their season does not become a waste at an early stage, but their bright start gave them little breathing space. Whereas a month ago they sat five points ahead of the reigning champions at the top of the table, defeat this week will see them fall a dangerous six behind.

Dortmund CEO Hans-Jachim Watzke labelled crisis talk “sick” and has stressed several times that they don’t expect to beat Bayern to the title. Even when his side were sitting pretty at the top, he pondered to Bild: "The question is always: what will happen with Bayern? When they recover their form, we have no chance.”