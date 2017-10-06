Where would Mesut Ozil fit in at Manchester United if Jose Mourinho persuade him to leave Arsenal?

The transfer window may have closed more than a month ago but that hasn’t stopped Manchester United lining up players for next season – especially those who are out of contract in the summer.

And The Independent revealed this week that Jose Mourinho was instructing his board to do just that and is eager to reunite with Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil.

Mourinho worked with Ozil at Real Madrid and is hugely confident that he can use that history to persuade the German to join, given that he is still yet to sign a new contract at the Emirates and his current deal expires at the end of the season.

But with already having an abundance of players capable of filling the No 10 position in the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Juan Mata and Paul Pogba, where would Ozil fit in, if anywhere?

Number 10

One of the excuses often made for Ozil is that he never played in his favoured position in his early years at Arsenal, having often been left to play out wide on the right or left, cutting inside.

However, with an already embarrassment of riches in players who can play behind the striker in the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Juan Mata and Paul Pogba, the position is fairly flooded.

If Ozil can rediscover his drive, and if Mourinho learns to trust Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as the two speedsters either side of him then United’s attack could become one of the most dangerous in the world.

Mkhitaryan and Mata have enjoyed fine starts to the season (Getty)