I like it where there’s s**t - Evra

The former Manchester United and Juventus player wants to help turn things around in the south of France after being told he was making a bad move

Patrice Evra has said that he joined Marseille to confound critics and because he likes to play “where there’s s**t”.

The former Manchester United left-back arrived in the south of France in January as part of the rebuilding process OM are undergoing having been taken over by American businessman Frank McCourt.

The Stade Velodrome side have fallen upon difficult times and, though they will play in the Europa League this season, they are not considered serious contenders for the title.

Known for their fervent supporters, this is not considered to be a sufficient state of affairs and Evra admits he came because he would like to help dig the team out of trouble.

“I like it where there is s**t,” Evra told La Provence. “I’m like that, I’m not going to change, I need that. I’m going to work like a madman and soak my shirt in sweat.

“The Evra who wins everything is gone; now it’s the Evra who turns things around. I like that, that excites me.

“I chose to come to Marseille because many people told me not to come, because of the high pressure and because the fans can quickly forget.”

Evra has had a storied career with Monaco, Manchester United and Juventus, winning a whole array of top titles, including the Champions League in 2007-08 while at Old Trafford.