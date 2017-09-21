While Red Bulls' cup woes continue, Sporting KC's winning formula comes through again

There may be MLS teams with more trophies, but no team in MLS history, especially recently, has been more reliable in championship games than Sporting Kansas City.

Sadly for the New York Red Bulls, they fall on the opposite end of the final-winning spectrum.

Sporting KC lifted its third U.S. Open Cup trophy in six years, and fourth major trophy during that span, on Wednesday night, making the club a perfect four for four in finals during Peter Vermes' stint as coach.

It is Vermes who helped re-instill a winning formula for the club he once captained to an MLS Cup title in 2000, and it is Vermes who is successfully steering his team into Major League Soccer's next era without missing a beat.

The team's evolution was clear to see on Wednesday, with first-year Sporting KC speedster and 20-year-old Ghanaian forward Latif Blessing scoring the opening goal, while 21-year-old homegrown player signing Daniel Salloi scored what proved to be the winner. Vermes showed confidence in the two of them when he traded away Dom Dwyer in midseason, and both youngsters repaid Vermes' faith by helping him add another trophy.

Veterans did their part on Wednesday as well. From Graham Zusi and Benny Feilhaber delivering killer assists on both Sporting KC goals, to Roger Espinoza battling the Red Bulls midfield to a stalemate, to the tandem of Matt Besler and Ike Opara keeping the ever-dangerous Bradley Wright-Phillips under wraps for 89 minutes before his late consolation goal made things interesting. All five of those players have multiple winner's medals to their name, and that quintet will be vital to the team's quest for the club's third MLS Cup title later this year.

While other recent league powers, like the LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake have stumbled and struggled to maintain a consistently high level as title contenders, Sporting KC reminded us on Wednesday that it has everything you want in a team. A nucleus of long-serving veterans, impact newcomers, promising youngsters and perhaps most importantly, an ingrained style of play that emphasizes organized defending and fast-paced attacking soccer. It is a style which has its essence drawn from Vermes' relentless will to win, and a take-no-prisoners attitude that serves his team well in the toughest of moments.

Unfortunately for Jesse Marsch, he hasn't been able to inject his own cup winner's DNA into the Red Bulls. As a player, Marsch won six major trophies, but in his time as Red Bulls coach, his team has lacked a killer instinct needed in big games. You can credit Marsch for doing plenty with the Red Bulls, from incorporating homegrown players, to establishing an effective and attractive brand of soccer, this Red Bulls team was the same one we've seen endure early exits in the playoffs year after year. It's a team that can play at a consistently good level during the regular season, but one that tightens up and fails to deliver when trophies and the season are on the line.

This isn't news to Marsch. He was aware of this after last year's early playoff exit, which is one of the reasons why he felt compelled to shake up his roster after last season. The only problem is that, as things stand, this Red Bulls side doesn't doesn't look better than last year's version. Wednesday was their chance to show that things had changed, and the 2017 Red Bulls had the killer instinct to step up on the big stage and play their best. Instead, the Red Bulls failed to make big plays, and instead made some costly defensive mistakes that Sporting KC punished them for.

