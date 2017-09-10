White Sox's Abreu hits for cycle against Giants

Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu hit the sixth cycle in the MLB club's history.

Jose Abreu hit the sixth cycle in Chicago White Sox history as he starred against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

Needing just a triple to complete the feat, Abreu sent one to right-center field in the eighth inning, and then cruised around the bases for a cycle.

It was just the 11th triple of his career.

Abreu got his home run out of the way early, sending a towering shot into the seats in the first inning. He added a double, single and a strikeout to his box score before the clutch triple that scored two runs.

The White Sox won the game 13-1.

Abreu is the first White Sox player to hit for the cycle since Jose Valentin accomplished the feat on April 27, 2000.