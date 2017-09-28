White Sox help Twins clinch AL wildcard spot

The Minnesota Twins are back in the postseason in MLB.
Despite losing 4-2 to the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday, Minnesota clinched an American League (AL) wildcard spot when the Chicago White Sox defeated the Los Angeles Angels 6-4 in walk-off fashion.
It will be the Twins' first postseason appearance since 2010.
The Twins (83-75) also became the first team to make the postseason following a 100-plus loss season.
Minnesota can thank White Sox outfielder Nicky Delmonico for his 10th-inning home run to eliminate the Angels from play-off contention.
While the AL East is still up for grabs, the Twins will likely face the Yankees in New York in the wildcard game.