White Sox help Twins clinch AL wildcard spot

Despite suffering a loss, the Minnesota Twins booked their place in the MLB postseason.

The Minnesota Twins are back in the postseason in MLB.

Despite losing 4-2 to the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday, Minnesota clinched an American League (AL) wildcard spot when the Chicago White Sox defeated the Los Angeles Angels 6-4 in walk-off fashion.

It will be the Twins' first postseason appearance since 2010.

The Twins (83-75) also became the first team to make the postseason following a 100-plus loss season.

Minnesota can thank White Sox outfielder Nicky Delmonico for his 10th-inning home run to eliminate the Angels from play-off contention.

While the AL East is still up for grabs, the Twins will likely face the Yankees in New York in the wildcard game.

