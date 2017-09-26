Whiteley boost for Springboks

South Africa team doctor Konrad von Hagen said captain Warren Whiteley is in the final phase of rehabilitation.

South Africa captain Warren Whiteley is expected to be fit for the tour of Europe later this year.

The Lions number eight has been out of action since suffering a groin injury during the Test series victory over France in June.

Whiteley missed Lions' Super Rugby final defeat to Crusaders and has played no part in the Rugby Championship, but the 30-year-old is on the mend.

Springboks team doctor Konrad von Hagen said Whiteley should be back to full fitness to lead his country against Ireland, France and Italy in November before facing Wales in Cardiff on December 2.

"Warren Whiteley is on track. He is continuing with his rehab but obviously won't be available for the Rugby Championship and we are looking more to the end of the year tour," Von Hagen said.

Quizzed on whether Whiteley will be fit to tour, he added: "Yes, definitely. Luckily it is just now the final phase of his rehab and then it is just a matter of getting him fit."

South Africa return to Rugby Championship action with a clash against Australia in Bloemfontein on Saturday.