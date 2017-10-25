Why Abia Warriors signed Rafael Everton - Inyama

The club’s boss says the appointment of the Brazilian is to ensure that the Warriors become a bigger brand and among the top clubs in Nigeria

Abia Warriors chairman, Emeka Inyama has revealed that they decided to employ the services of Brazilian Rafael Everton to improve the club's marketing strength and also ensure they are among the top three in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

On Tuesday, Everton inked a two-year deal at a unveiling ceremony held at the Umuahia Township Stadium and Inyama disclosed during the event that they opted for a foreign manager to ensure that Abia Warriors become a big brand in terms of play pattern and marketing.

“To sustain the club as a premier league side through the improvement of the business side of football and second is to aspire to be one of the three teams at the end of the season as it were," Inyama told media.

"This football is business and as it is business we must apply business mentality to it. That is why I present to you Mr Rafael Everton. This is second stint in Nigeria and he is a former coach of FC IfeanyiUbah. He won the Federation Cup with them and he left for Brazil after then. We have found him worthy to work with us in this club.

“He has a two year contract and there won’t be any pressure on him. We want a team that can play very attractive football and also aspire to be among the best in Nigeria in the next few years,” he concluded.

Abia Warriors ended the 2016-17 season in 12th position in the league standings with 53 points from 38 games with Abdullahi Biffo at the helm.