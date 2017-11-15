Why AIFF should not award India games to apathetic Goa!

Goa is undoubtedly one of the few regions in the country which can be termed as 'footballing hotbed'. The tiny coastal state has a rich heritage when it comes to producing footballers and supporting the beautiful game.

The presence of established clubs like Dempo SC, Churchill Brothers and Salgaocar is a testament to the footballing culture in the Western Indian state.

Which makes it all the more perplexing that Goan spectators have been apathetic recently when it comes to watching games at stadiums, despite the game seeing an exponential rise in interest among the youth with the advent of the Indian Super League (ISL) and the uplifting performances of the senior men's national team.

India v Myanmar; AFC Asian Cup qualifier Goa More

On Tuesday, Goa hosted the Indian senior team's 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Myanmar. India had been playing its home games at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai and the Sree Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru.